Kelly Hall had been waiting for her daughter to come home on a summer Sunday evening last year.
At 2 a.m. the next day, there was a knock on the door. It was the North Port Police Department.
“I’ll never forget that knock at the door when they came,” Hall said. “They said they were here to inform me that my daughter was dead.
“I fell to my knees.”
Erin Clevenger died from a fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose, according to the medical examiner. Her toxicology results included amphetamines, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl.
Last week, the woman who allegedly supplied the drugs, Lacy Shaver, was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder by unlawful distribution of fentanyl — a capitol felony.
This is the first time in Charlotte County that a person was indicted on a murder charge by the unlawful distribution of drugs.
“(The indictment) brings a little bit (of closure) but it doesn’t bring my daughter back,” Hall said.
On July 19, 2020, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Punta Gorda boatyard and found a 31-year-old Clevenger dead from an overdose.
A witness told deputies that Clevenger lost consciousness and slumped over seconds after she allegedly shot up the drugs.
“This will hopefully wake up people’s eyes,” Hall said. “These drug dealers, they don’t care. They really don’t. I really want people to open their eyes to my daughter as an example. Don’t trust anybody.”
Clevenger grew up in North Port and Port Charlotte. She was sweet and funny, and the people in her life cared for her.
She loved her fiancé, Will, and her daughter, Madison.
“She wanted to live,” Hall said. “I know my daughter. She did not beg for this. In my heart, I know this was intentional.”
Hall urges anyone who has a loved one struggling with addiction to seek help for them.
“If you have any children that are any kind of trouble, addicts — get them help,” Hall said. “It is devastating to go through what I’m going through. There’s organizations out there, get them help. Do not go through what I’m going through.”
State Attorney Amira Fox announced the first-degree murder indictment on Tuesday.
“I hope today’s indictments bring some relief to the family of the victim,” Fox said. “I convened the grand jury on this case, because the distribution of drugs will not be tolerated in our circuit.”
While being the first time someone in Charlotte County has been indicted for murder by the distribution of drugs, it’s only the second time it’s happened in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which includes Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades counties as well as Charlotte.
“This is a strange set of circumstances that lent itself to this kind of charge,” said Russell Kirshy, a defense attorney and former prosecutor. “In the past, it’s been very difficult to connect different pieces of evidence that you would need to get to a charge like this.”
CCSO investigated the case, and Hall said she’s eternally grateful to CCSO detective Shawn Preston and prosecutors Scott Patterson and Jennifer Garczewski.
“(Preston) is my hero,” Hall said. “Without him, this would have never gone in front of the grand jury.”
While the indictment was announced Tuesday, it will still take time to reach a conviction as the case moves through court.
Hall said she receives support from Valerie’s House, a local nonprofit organization that provides support programs for children and families grieving the death of a loved one. She is also set to get involved with the organization Parents of Murdered Children.
“There is support out there,” Hall said.
Hall takes care of her granddaughter, Madison, now.
“I look at my granddaughter, and she looks just like her mom. That’s the hardest thing,” Hall said. “But it’s a good thing.”
