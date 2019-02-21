ENGLEWOOD — Reba McEntire may have been the first famous female Colonel Sanders, but Englewood’s Nancy Stayrook won a local contest with her own version of the colonel.
On Saturday, she plans on entering again, this time she will ditch the white suit and white hair, but keep the beard.
Stayrook, who is the treasurer of the Mooseriders, says she’s one of three women who will enter the club’s third-annual Bud Felthoff Moosetache and Beard Competition, sponsored by the riders and the Englewood Moose Lodge 1933.
“Last year, I was the only woman who entered with all of the men,” she said. “I was hoping to get more women to participate. I figured if I can out with something outrageous that other women would do it too. At the time Reba was pretty popular as the colonel. Everytime you looked at the TV, she was on that commercial.”
Stayrook said the guys voted for her because her costume and beard was so unique. She received a gift certificate to a florist. With one win under her belt, Stayrook will be at the contest planned from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Englewood Moose Lodge 1933, 55 Dearborn St., in a totally different costume.
The public is invited to enter categories including a natural mustache, styled mustache, business beard, styled beard, full beard, goatee, sideburns/chops, soul patch and or freestyle (anything goes).
“Last year there were quite a few guys who entered other categories,” she said. “One man looked like he was from the Pirates of the Caribbean. He curled his beard. Another wore a quilt. It’s just a great way to meet new people at a fun event.”
And the proceeds go back to the community. The Mooseriders have given more than $80,000 to local and Moose charities including F.A.M.E., Moose Heart, Moose Haven and the Florida Sheriff’s Youth ranches.
There’s a special category called “most like Bud,” for the late Bud Felthoff who was the longtime president of the Moose Riders.
“I’m told he had one heck of a mustache,” Stayrook said, adding he was known as a fun guy who loved being a part of the riders.
Bill Hunt, who organized the event, said local businesses were generous in supplying prizes.
Prizes include certificates from Reid’s Nutrition Center, Stevens the Florist South, After Hours Bail Bonds, Paradise Jewelers, It’s Concrete!, Big Daddy Tattoo, Texas Best Barbecue, Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson, Rehab on Dearborn, Mini City food truck, and Wench Tickler Beard Co.
It is $20 to enter today and $25 on Saturday. Pre-registration and rules are at mooseriders1933.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.