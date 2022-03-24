Although the average selling price for single family homes, townhomes and condos was not $1 million or more in February, an increasing number of properties selling for that amount came onto the market and were sold.
According to statistics provided by Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, 22 Charlotte County houses were sold for $1 million or more in February -- a 175% increase from February 2021.
"The numbers just blow my mind," said Sharon Neuhofer, president of the Realtors association.
There were 50 $1 million new listings in February, a 400% increase from February 2021.
Although no condos or townhomes were sold for $1 million or more in February, there were three new seven-figure listings that came onto the market during it.
Single family homes
Neuhofer said the dollar volume for single family homes was $207.6 million in February - up 43.3%. Closed sales were down about 1.2% from 2021, she said.
The average sale price for single family homes in Charlotte County - $487,258 - was up 44.9% from 2021.
There was a one-month supply of inventory in February for single family homes, she said. That's a 23.1% decrease from February 2021.
February saw more buyers paying cash. For the 12th consecutive month, the median percentage of the original list price received for single family homes was 100%; 44.6% who bought did not finance their transactions.
Townhomes and condos
Nine townhomes and condos sold between $600,000 and $999,999, a 350% increase from February 2021.
The average sale price for townhomes and condos in February was $306,536, up 23.7% from last year. Inventory was down 72.2%, at just a half month supply.
The median percentage of the original listed price received was 100% for the 10th consecutive month. In February, 61.1% paid cash.
Neuhofer said cash buyers are impeding on those who need financing.
"It's hard to compete with a cash buyer, but it can be done," she said.
She said signs of the sellers' market easing are not in sight and that February's trends are expected to continue for March and beyond.
MOVING NEEDS
Demand, low inventory, and more people moving to the sunbelt are among the reasons for the sellers' market that has prevailed since 2021 and possibly earlier.
According to a Jan. 7 story at thinkrealty.com, Southwest Florida is "one of the hottest markets in the U.S."
According to Think Realty, there are numerous reasons why so many are deciding to more to or invest from Collier County up to Tampa Bay. Reasons cited are demand; access to outdoor recreational activities such as golfing, boating, fishing, and kayaking; no state income tax; low interest rates; a homestead exemption for those who become Florida residents; and then there is what the article deems "the COVID effect."
When the pandemic hit, many began to work from home and as the workforce shifted toward remote jobs, people could choose to live anywhere, and many did.
Meanwhile, many turned to real estate as an investment, and they currently account for 20% of all sales.
A recent "60 Minutes" segment revealed there is a lack of houses at a time millennials -- those born between 1981 and 1996 -- want to buy a home of their own.
Due to a lack of houses on the market plus competition from cash buyers, many who would buy with mortgage financing are renting, as they have been shut out of the market.
Also, because so many homes are being rented, landlords are passing inflation on to their tenants who have been hit with rent hikes, according to the "60 Minutes" report.
Fairweather also cited the migration to the sunbelt -- Florida, Texas, and Arizona.
He said in the economic crisis of 2008 and 2009, construction of new housing came to a grinding halt. When the economy recovered, home construction didn't.
"We didn't build any housing for them in the last decade because we are still so traumatized by the last housing crisis," Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, told "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl.
