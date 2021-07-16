Two more apartment projects received preliminary zoning approvals this week in Charlotte County.
Commissioners on Tuesday did not agree on both projects and struggled with the implications of more multi-family projects moving into a county known for mostly single-family neighborhoods.
One of the approved projects is a rezoning for 24 units on 2.6 acres on Luther Road. The second is a trade of single-family entitlements for multi-family on 270 apartments on 31 acres at 24750 Sandhill Blvd. Both abut the Deep Creek subdivisions. Deep Creek residents have voiced objections at this and previous meetings. The Luther Road developer is Ron Gustavson of Utah. The Sandhill project developer is Atlanta-based NGI Acquisitions LLC, which has built similar projects in other states.
Abutting resident Tom Andresen said another apartment project on Luther Road has caused problems.
"We have nothing but trouble from those apartments," he said.
Of the newly proposed apartments, he said, "That's going to devalue our houses. How many of those boxes are going to become more and more apartments?"
The main debate with both projects was whether the roads and intersections could handle increasing development.
"We want more affordable housing," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said. "We need more housing stock to level off the cost increases by bringing more product on the market, but in the same respect, we understand what it's going to do to our road system."
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the issue of balancing growth with quality of life will become an issue at every meeting now.
"The road issue is going to be a constant problem for us," he said. "How do we continue to move traffic, but still allow people some degree of their constitutional right for the utilization of the property they own."
A divided board voted 3-2 to approve preliminary plans for the Sandhill Boulevard apartments. Commissioners Chris Constance and Tiseo voted against the proposal after Tiseo asked why a biennial traffic report for the Sandhill region was not part of the application.
Staff explained that funding for this biennial report was cut off many years ago by a legal decision by a previous county attorney. So a county transportation engineer had been providing basic analysis of traffic expansion with each new project coming within the 713-acre Sandhill Development of Regional Impact. This area around the intersection of I-75 and Kings Highway has been designated since the 1980s for higher intensity development. Only recently has the development started to move fast.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Luther Road project. But they asked whether that two-lane road would be able to handle increased traffic if all of the neighboring lots, currently empty, were to develop to their multi-family potential.
The road has plenty of capacity, said transportation engineer Ravi Kamarajugadda.
Not all the remaining empty lots around Luther Road have road access, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said.
One Deep Creek neighbor, Leonard Guckenheimer, advised the board to educate the public about the restrictions they must accommodate in the face of rapid development. The public is used to a moderately rural atmosphere in Charlotte County, he said.
"I believe you're working in good faith," Guckenheimer told the board. "People do not understand what these rules are … They think it's boring as hell, but it affects peoples' lives."
