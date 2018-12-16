The chairwoman made one last plea before Charlotte County commissioners ended the project review authority for the Manasota and Sand Piper Key Advisory Committee Tuesday.
Commissioners also voted to remove the authority for Little Gasparilla Island Advisory Committee, however that committee has no members, and it hasn’t met since 2015, said Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan. The county will move soon to end that committee.
A year-long process of removing this authority from various boards includes similar votes by the board for the Murdock Village and Charlotte Harbor community redevelopment agencies, which handled large developments including the planned Sunseeker resort from Allegiant Travel Co.
The reason given by county staff has been that these boards have overreached their legal authority to regulate development in their communities. Specifically, the county’s lawyers and economic development staff have said these committee are violating the due process legal rights of developers ranging from Sunseeker to, in the case of Manasota Key, homeowners building a driveway or a roof. The committees do not have the authority to hold quasi-judicial hearings where developers present their case and staff experts present theirs.
County lawyers believe the county could face lawsuits, although none have been filed. Economic development advocates have said it slows down the permitting process for developers.
“I hope you will reconsider allowing us to review the applications,” said Chairwoman B.J. Galberaith.
Galberaith said she was not reassured that the boards retain their responsibility to suggest zoning or development policy.
“What good does policy change do when staff omits accidentally or intentionally, existing ordinances. What good does policy change do, if we were never informed of changes to our resolution,” she said.
Since word got out that her committee no longer reviews policies, Galberaith said she has seen a number of projects underway including new driveways and roofs. She said she has no way of knowing whether these projects are properly authorized. Improper projects cause problems with flooding and erosion on the fragile island landscape. Some homeowners will chose to pay fines rather than follow local ordinances, she said.
Cullinan said county staff are trying to figure out a way to let the committees know about any building permits that are issued in their communities.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said this will help the advisory committee stay informed.
“They’d like to be able to stay on top of what’s going on, and to be able to alert us to anything they see that doesn’t look quite right.
Commissioner Christopher Constance urged committee members to bring their concerns about specific projects to commission meetings.
“If you have a good opinion about why something shouldn’t be done, and it makes sense to us, then it’s going to move us in that direction, but that client ... will get a fair hearing.”
