There will be competition among developers who want to build on bayfront property that was once sought by Allegiant Airline to extend its Sunseeker resort.
Several developers, both local and national, have submitted proposals for the 3.6-acre parcel bounded by U.S. 41, Melbourne Street and the Peace River. Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon confirmed the submission of proposals, but said the county will not release details until Sept. 1. Commissioners will review the proposals at the Sept. 8 meeting. They do not generally meet in August.
“We did receive several letters of interest for both local and national groups with very interesting concepts,” Gammon told the Sun. “Unfortunately, I can’t go into further detail.”
These new proposals have arrived in competition with a local proposal presented in June. Local developers and proprietors of Punta Gorda’s largest restaurants submitted a dramatic proposal to build a grand, 550-seat restaurant elevated on land across U.S. 41 from the stalled Sunseeker resort. Bruce Laishley is among the developers of that proposal along with Rick Treworgy of Muscle Car City. On the design team is Kelly Liscum of Smuggler’s Enterprises and Harpoon Harry’s Restaurant and Bar.
In reaction to the proposal, Charlotte County commissioners voted 3-2 to order a 30-day advertising period for the Melbourne Street parcel, which has been county-owned since 2016.
The prime real estate location overlooks the Peace River as it widens into Charlotte Harbor. It has been unused since Hurricane Charley destroyed the Harbour Inn there in 2004.
The county paid $4.5 million for the land at the time with a stated intention, some said, to sell it for commercial development. The county used sales tax dollars, however, which requires repayment if the land is used commercially. Many in the county have hoped that the county would use the land as a park.
Laishley’s proposal impressed many with its park-like setting. This led to a unanimous vote of approval by the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Committee.
Commissioner Christopher Constance said he objected to the $2.76 million purchase offer from Laishley, saying the land will be worth far more than that. Laishley has countered saying he and his group only want 2.4 acres, and that their project will be extremely costly due to the location in the hurricane zone and on a federally regulated navigation channel.
Laishley has also proposed building a chain-type hotel on the site, but only if Allegiant never finishes its Sunseeker resort across the street. Allegiant has halted construction of its giant hotel and resort at the start of the pandemic. It was being built with the airline’s cash profits until the pandemic shut down air travel.
Both Sunseeker and Laishley have promised — Sunseeker is required — to build waterfront walkways open to the public.
