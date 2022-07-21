Land owners have won approval to move ahead with developing two parcels in the northern end of Englewood, shown on this map as the two orange squares to the right. Residents would access State Road 776 through the Beachwalk development, which is currently under construction.
ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County commissioners approved two rezoning petitions recently to bring more houses to a fast-growing area on the north end of Englewood.
Described as cluster subdivisions, both petitions requested a zoning change from open-use estates to residential designations.
MBR South is a 20-acre parcel north of the improved portion of Stoner Road and east and south of the first phase of Beachwalk at Manasota Key, which is under development.
According to the petition, the developer plans to build 39 units on the property which would be connected to the Beachwalk development, thus providing access to S.R. 776.
The second rezoning approved by commissioners was for a 24-acre property located about one mile east of the improved portion of East Manasota Beach Road, and between the Sarasota National and Beachwalk at Manasota Key developments.
Called Manasota Beach Road North, the project plans show 46 homes being built on the property. This subdivision, too, will be connected to the Beachwalk development.
The petitions for both proposed developments indicate that while they are connected to Beachwalk, each is a standalone subdivision.
Both properties involved in the rezonings are owned by MBR Land LLC, a company whose ownership is split equally between Wesley LLC and Robert “Bo” Medred, who acted as the agent on both requests.
The staff report indicated that there was no opposition by way of letters or speakers to either application. Both the Planning Commission and county planners recommended approval.
Listed as presentations upon request on the meeting agenda, commissioners did not request one and the public hearings for each petition was opened and closed without any discussion.
