Land owners have won approval to move ahead with developing two parcels in the northern end of Englewood, shown on this map as the two orange squares to the right. Residents would access State Road 776 through the Beachwalk development, which is currently under construction.

 MAP PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County commissioners approved two rezoning petitions recently to bring more houses to a fast-growing area on the north end of Englewood.

Described as cluster subdivisions, both petitions requested a zoning change from open-use estates to residential designations.

Beachwalk

Beachwalk, in the northern part of Englewood near Manasota Key, is in the midst of development. Now developers want to build on property that will link up with Beachwalk's entrance on State Road 776.


