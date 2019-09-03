PUNTA GORDA — Despite a slight delay, Gilchrist Park Phase 2 renovations are back on the table before the City Council today in Punta Gorda.
Council members will have another opportunity to approve and discuss a contract with Pavement Maintenance of Fort Myers for work on the city’s Harborwalk parallel to the park, which is aligned with phase two of the Gilchrist Park renovation project.
Today's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at City Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
The "Harborwalk Area 2a and 2b" project runs from West Gill Street to Berry Street and "will complete the missing link connection of Harborwalk from Berry Street, to the Ponce de Leon statue along the waterfront with landscaping, decorative lighting and other amenities,” Melissa Reichert, city communications manager, recently told the Sun.
Why the delay?
At their Aug. 21 meeting, council members voted 3-2 to wait on any decision for the Harborwalk Area 2 renovations.
Council members asked to hold for two reasons:
• to allow the public to review the almost 200-page first draft of the Citywide Master Plan − a guide for future development in the city − which was revealed at a separate meeting that evening
• to allow time for any potential alternative proposals for the renovations to be submitted.
“We’ve been doing a lot of things to that park that have not been in the interest of the park or the residents,” said Council Member Jaha Cummings at the meeting. “(Our citizens should) have a chance to sit down and go over the (Citywide) master plan.”
“There is a public/private proposal (being discussed that would) allow certain developments in this (park) area,” said council member Gary Wein at the meeting. I’m just asking for another (two) week pause."
Have there been any other proposals?
No. Since the vote to delay, no alternative or outside proposals have been submitted for the project, according to Reichert.
What improvements will be made?
The construction contract for renovations run from from the gazebo to the Bayfront Center and Punta Gorda Boat Club areas at Gilchrist Park, according to the city's Aug. 30 Weekly Highlights Report.
Park improvements include the Harborwalk, diagonal parking along West Retta Esplanade, additional parking areas and basketball court resurfacing and landscaping.
What will it cost?
City staff has estimated the total cost of the Gilchrist Park Phase 2 project at around $3.6 million.
How long will the construction take?
According to the city's agenda documents, the timeline to complete the project should take 312 consecutive calendar days.
"If the City Council approves the bid award, the city's procurement department will proceed to attain additional paperwork within 10 days," Reichert said recently in an email. "Once received, a 'Notice to Proceed' will be issued and the city will then schedule a pre-construction meeting."
Will any parts of the park be closed during construction?
Yes. At times, the playground, tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts and other areas will be closed.
"The public will be notified in advance of any closures," Reichert said.
