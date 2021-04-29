Charlotte County commissioners debated traffic problems on Burnt Store Road Tuesday before approving a plan for 190 homes near the county's southern border.
Also in the swell of new home construction, the board approved early plans for two new subdivisions within the new community called West Port near the county's northern border.
The Burnt Store Road project is now called Heritage Station and is adjacent to a large emerging subdivision called Heritage Landing. An original plan from 2006 never happened. That was for 286 single-family and town homes.
The western half of the 96-acre property cannot be built on and will be preserved as a natural habitat. Most of the property is in the high hazard coastal zone near the Gulf of Mexico, and restraints are increasing in these areas. The developer will remove invasive plants in the conservation area and maintain the area indefinitely. The general public will not be allowed in this area.
A number of nearby residents showed up at an earlier hearing on the Heritage Station project, all worried about increased traffic on Burnt Store, which has been the scene of several fatal accidents in the past year. But no neighbors showed up for the deciding hearing before commissioners Tuesday.
Instead, commissioners raised questions about traffic, in particular, whether there was a need for a deceleration lane for southbound traffic entering what may or may not be a gated community. Commission Chair Chris Constance warned the developer, Wilmington Land Co., that the board may insist on this added traffic control measure in the final site plan approvals.
"What's going to happen after you have a few accidents of people trying to slow down in that right hand lane?" asked Constance. "The developer is going to be long gone...Why are we not planning for that?"
Commissioner Joe Tiseo agreed. "Common sense tells me based on experiences we've had in the county that that could potentially be a problem."
Staff assured commissioners there will be another traffic study of the site before final plans are approved. Those final plans may be a few years in the future, the developer's attorney, Geri Waksler, told the board.
"There's going to be more and more development on this road," said Constance. "We need to be extra careful about safety. That's the whole idea why we expanded this road."
For northbound traffic crossing Burnt Store Road from the subdivision, the developer has agreed to make a cut through the median structure. This will mean residents of the subdivision won't have to turn south and make a U-Turn to go north. The median structure will be added shortly as part of the widening of Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County.
In West Port, commissioners approved plans for 82 single-family homes on 19 acres along S.R. 776, to be called East Landings. They also approved plans for 262 single-family homes on 66 acres near Centennial Park, to be called Palms at West Port.
Tiseo asked if the county is requiring any noise abatement for the town homes that are right on S.R. 776, a four lane highway.
"What about sound mitigation?" Tiseo asked. "Isn't there something based on speed limit that triggers a sound study?"
Staff told Tiseo the county does not a require developers to do this.
The developer, Kolter Land Solutions, was not available, but Dave Truxton, of Lennar Homes, which will be building the town homes, spoke later with The Daily Sun. He said that Lennar and Kolter Land Solutions have an agreement to place a landscape buffer plus a fountain at the lake at the S.R. 776 entrance. The fountain is expected to dampen traffic noise.
