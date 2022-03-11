A lot more money will be filling the Charlotte County tourism fund in the coming years following the opening of the Sunseeker resort and other hotels.
Commissioners on Tuesday will review options for how to spend that money along with projections on how much money to anticipate. Options to consider for new spending include marketing to international travelers, renovations to the sports stadium, a parking structure for the event center, more marketing for weddings, and a new tourism office.
The board will meet Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., 18500 Murdock Circle, first to review a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine. At 9 a.m., the board will hold a workshop on county finance and budgeting to include its reserve fund policy and its use of the tourism fund.
The tourism fund comes from the tax on nightly stays in hotels, motels and other short-term rentals. The county received $6.23 million in tourism taxes in 2021, according to documents from the county's budget office. That amount will start to grow in 2023, when Sunseeker opens the first of its 785 phase one units. The number of hotel rooms is expected to jump from 1,892 in 2021 to 2,840 in 2025.
Vacation rentals have also grown dramatically from 724 in 2018 to 2,878 in 2021. The county did not present projections on future growth in those rentals.
If growth in hotel rooms continues, the county expects to be collecting more than $10 million in tourism taxes by 2025 with totals growing yearly after that.
How does the county use that money now? Most of it goes to run its existing tourism offices, promote the region and pay off the debt for the stadium. Funds also go to beach-rebuilding projects, stadium maintenance and operations, and beach monitoring.
