More houses is a safer but less exciting option for the last empty space of Murdock Village compared to a proposed mix of health care, downtown and lifestyle industry, Charlotte County commissioners opined.
The board unanimously voted that the two developers competing for 185 acres of county owned land, should come back in September with better options. They could even work together, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch suggested.
"I really like your conceptual idea," Deutsch said to the health care, mixed-use developer, Trinity Development Group. "I don't like the timeline. We want to get (the land) back on the tax rolls."
"Your concept interests me greatly," Commissioner Joe Tiseo told the Georgia-based Trinity.
"This is much closer to the vision that I've had for this area for a long time," Commission Chairman Bill Truex said of Trinity.
"My concern is not having somebody ready to go," Commissioner Chris Constance told Trinity of their health care anchor plan.
"It's still very speculative," said Commissioner Ken Doherty of Trinity.
Derek Hammond, managing director of Trinity Development Group of Georgia, said he was 200% confident his group can get a commitment from a large health care company for a small health care facility. Trinity would prefer a full-scale hospital, he said, but their plan works with a smaller, 10-12 bed option that the industry is now using in outlying areas.
Specifically, he said, Trinity is in discussion with Advent Health and also, HCA Healthcare, about smaller urgent care or emergency centers. Commissioners pointed out that Bayfront Health already built an urgent care facility in Cape Coral and HCA has invested in expanding Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. Don't forget that Sarasota Memorial Hospital has land for expansion near West Port, Constance said.
"If you're late to the dance, it's going to be money wasted," Constance said.
To boost the health care theme, Hammond said, Trinity would also bring in the holistic health industry. These wellness companies seek status as health care providers, thus they are eligible for insurance payments, he said. And healthcare research and development would fill in some of the office space, he said, particularly with ties to local colleges and universities.
The other developer is Kolter Land Partners, that has already shown it can clear and sink infrastructure into 450 cares of overgrown jungle adjacent to the the 185 acres up for sale right now. On its current site, Kolter has partnered with five home-building companies, selling large sections to these companies to develop as subdivisions to hold up to 1,477 homes. The first family has already moved into the new community called West Port, with another 40 households expected to move in the next month or so, said Kolter President Jim Harvey.
"You produce results. There's no denying that," Tiseo said to Kolter.
Both developers are offering the same price, about $14 million or the appraised value of the land. Both offer to build a four-lane Flamingo Boulevard from State Road 776 to U.S. 41. They also both plan to build to U.S. 41 as well as a crossroad connecting the three large sections of Murdock Village that the county bought almost 20 years ago.
Kolter's plan would be done in four to five years, Harvey said. Trinity's over five to seven years, Hammond said, and it would not buy until the end, although it would pay $180,000 annually.
Harvey said that Kolter does not see commercial space as a good investment at this point, while residential is white hot. The Kolter plan would include 75,000 square feet of commercial space — all retail — with 400 single-family homes and 600 apartments or town homes.
Trinity's proposal includes only 150 single-family homes, 400 multi-family and 1.5 million square feet of commercial, only some of which is lower-wage retail. Hence, Trinity's proposal shows a much bigger boost to the local economy in terms of number of jobs and higher wages.
Trinity also proposes the county's first downtown, outside of Punta Gorda, along with an arts district.
Lost Lagoon LLP, a developer for the adjacent land in Murdock Village, also promised to build the county's first downtown two years ago. Asked about that, Economic Development Director Dave Gammon said that the county could have two downtowns.
Officials have expressed concern that Lost Lagoon will not be able to move forward with its plans. The answer to that question will come in September, Gammon said, when the contract has a deadline to start construction on Toledo Blade Boulevard.
