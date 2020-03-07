More is better with public notices, Charlotte County explores radius expansion

PORT CHARLOTTE — More people would get mailed notices of certain kinds of development near them, if a new ordinance is adopted.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Board will hear a proposal Monday to increase the notification zone from 500 feet to 1,000 feet around property targeted for a zone change, special permit or other changes to the county’s allowed uses.
The board meets 1:30 p.m. Monday at 18500 Murdock Circle.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo introduced the 1,000-foot idea, and the rest of the board approved of a proposal. The move comes not long after the board extended the notification zone from 250 to 500 feet.
County staff calculated that such a move could cost an extra $120 to $190 more per application. Currently, the county pays the cost and relies on application fees. Those fees have not been increased since 2008, however.
Under the current 500-foot limit, the county calculated it sends out anywhere from 70 notices to 160, depending on how densely the development is around the project. At 1,000 feet, that could go up to 210 to 380 notices.
Also proposed is to increase the notification period from 10 to 15 days before a hearing.
These notices would apply to matters before the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board and the Board of County Commissioners when acting on land use applications. Types of applications would include zoning exceptions, variances, zoning map changes or comprehensive plan changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.