Housing location proposed off i75

The newly proposed multi-family development near I-75 is located in the Sandhill area where the county wants to focus and control development. A recently constructed apartment complex called The Springs at Port Charlotte is already located on the site.

 photo provided

Apartments are in demand in Port Charlotte, according to a developer that just got a recommendation for multi-family housing on Peachland Boulevard.

“It’s clear there’s a need for apartment-style housing in Charlotte County,” Charlotte Commons President Donald Schrotenboer told the Sun after a Planning and Zoning Advisory Board hearing last week.

The advisory board unanimously recommended allowing Charlotte Commons to trade 24,382 square feet of commercial options for 146 units of multi-family housing. County commissioners make the final decision.

Board member Steve Vieira asked about whether the switch from commercial to residential would increase traffic.

The developer’s lawyer, Geri Waksler, said no. The Sandhill Development of Regional Impact has already calculated how much traffic comes from how much commercial space or residential space, she said. That’s how the developer got the figure of 146 units of multi-family housing.

The Sandhill DRI was designed in 1981 to be an economic center due to its location near the highway and away from the coastal hazard zones. The area has never fully developed according to the allowed uses.

It was the success of The Springs of Port Charlotte apartments just opening on the same property has persuaded his company that it can sell the land better as apartments, Schrotenboer said.

“Lease ups are going ahead of schedule,” he said of the Springs, which is on the same piece of land near the I-75 intersection.

The Springs apartments advertises rents starting at $978 for a 550-square-foot studio to $3,741 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Charlotte Commons will not be the builder of the apartments, Schrotenboer said, but wants to sell the 51 acres with the new residential authorization in place.

“In terms of apartments, there was nothing built for Charlotte County for a long time,” Schrotenboer said.

Schrotenboer also is president of Private Equity Group, which is due to purchase a much larger piece of land from the county in Murdock Village. That land will also be sold to builders mostly for housing.

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments