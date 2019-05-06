A developer is proposing to build 146 units of multi- family housing on Peachland Boulevard near the Kings Highway interstate exchange.
The development company is headed by the man leading a much larger Charlotte County project, Murdock Village. Donald Schrotenboer is president of both Private Equity Group developing 435 acres in Murdock Village and the newly proposed Charlotte Commons.
The newest project proposed contains 51 acres within the larger region called the Sandhill development. The recently constructed Springs at Port Charlotte apartment complex is already located on the site. These would be more units, although the proposal does not state exactly where at this point.
Charlotte Commons is applying to the county to alter the Sandhill development zone mix of commercial and residential for this project. It will go before the county’s Planning and Zoning Advisory Board on May 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the county hearing room on Murdock Circle.
In 1981, the county created the Sandhill Development of Regional Impact to be an economic center at the busy highway intersection. The zoning for the area is intended to focus residential, commercial and light industrial uses, drawing these uses away from the coastal hazard zones to the west.
“These areas will be encouraged to change and redevelop over time into economically vibrant, walkable, mixed-use centers with unique and identifiable character,” according to the county staff report for this project proposal. Staff are recommending approval for this project.
Last year, another developer, Sandhill Acquisitions LLC, proposed a larger residential development on Sandhill Boulevard on the other side of the interstate. It is awaiting final approval from Charlotte County Utilities. That project is expected to have 114 modular homes for rent and another 207 multi-family units.
Building the Peachland residential units mean removing 24,382 square feet of commercial space from the Sandhill development as a whole. This exchange is required by the special zoning for the Sandhill region.
If approved, Sandhill zoning would require the Charlotte Common’s project to build a bicycle and pedestrian system and to meet a number of energy efficiency standards along with tree requirements. Given the property’s higher elevation, the developer is also required to identify public areas that could be used as shelters.
