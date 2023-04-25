PUNTA GORDA — Since January, Allegiant Airlines has had a steady increase in passengers from the same three months last year.
In January 2022, Allegiant Airlines flew 71,936 passengers from the Punta Gorda Airport, compared to 83,639 in 2023.
There were 74,521 passengers in February 2022 and 87,501 in 2023, and in March 2022, there were 146,457 compared to 171,140 last month.
Sun Country Airlines — which also flies out of the Punta Gorda Airport — saw slightly few passengers fewer passengers in the first quarter.
There were 3,252 in January 2020 and 2,771 in January 2023. There were 5,187 in February of 2022 and 2,715 passengers in February. There were 2,853 in March of 2022 and 3,045 last month.
The overall passengers are up from about 16% from last year with 149,709 to 173,911.
“It looks like it will be a good year,” Punta Gorda CEO James Parish recently told the Charlotte County Airport Authority. “Progress continues with strong visitor traffic for the first quarter of 2023. Passengers are enjoying the new charger-equipped seating at the Bailey Terminal, which is also more aesthetically pleasing, sturdy and comfortable.”
The Charlotte County Airport Authority learned there were 9,500 operations at the airport — the highest in five years.
Airport operations include billing, invoicing, overseeing the airfield, safety, security, runway and taxiway inspections, vehicle escorts for companies and contractors requiring airside access along with other items.
Parish said there’s lots of construction ongoing at the airport including box hangers, additional parking areas and runway rehabilitation.
“We continue to make strides in improving the flow of auto traffic at the airport’s main entrance, with the new turn lane off northbound Piper Road expected to be completed in April,” he said.
The improvement is designed to speed up the drop-off and pick-up process, especially in the afternoons when both are happening simultaneously.
“We’ve also added two new shuttle buses to our fleet to help with the efficient transport of passenger to and from the long-term parking lots,” he said.
The airport is launching a “more easy to use” new “look and feel” website in May. It hasn’t been updated in five years.
