John Redmond

Allegiant CEO John Redmond speaks at a Punta Gorda Airport event in March. Allegiant’s passenger counts at the airport are up this year compared to 2022.

Airport operations

During the April meeting at the Charlotte County Airport Authority, members learned operations are up at the Punta Gorda as well as passengers flying Allegiant Airlines. 

PUNTA GORDA — Since January, Allegiant Airlines has had a steady increase in passengers from the same three months last year.

In January 2022, Allegiant Airlines flew 71,936 passengers from the Punta Gorda Airport, compared to 83,639 in 2023.


   

