Beginning this fall, the starting salary for new Charlotte County teachers will jump from $38,232 to $45,000.
The School Board approved the proposal unanimously at a special meeting Tuesday.
The agreement comes after nearly four months of bargaining between the district and the unions representing teachers and support employees. Union representatives could not be reached for comment.
“Our districts faced challenges in the past in extending regular increases and compensation to our employees,” said Assistant Superintendent Chuck Breiner at the meeting Tuesday. “This history left our district in a less-than-competitive position in the recruitment and retention of support, instructional and leadership staff.”
The 17.7-percent hike for first-year teachers was the only pay rate explicitly stated in the proposal approved Tuesday. The proposal did not include a full pay schedule for teachers and other employees, but School Board member Ian Vincent said they can expect a raise of about 6 percent across the board.
Vincent told the Sun Wednesday that the problem with determining how much an employee can expect to make in the upcoming year is employees haven’t always been able to receive step bonuses, a yearly bonus that increases each year of employment.
“This was my ninth time through bargaining, I’ve been through contracts that neither side was happy with, because the conversations were ‘How bad are we going to make these cuts?’” Vincent said, “It was never ‘How much are we going to give you?’ but ‘How much are we going to take away?’”
The increased salaries were made possible by the voters of Charlotte County passing the tax referendum in November.
The referendum will cost homeowners an additional $1 for every $1,000 assessed value of their property, bringing an additional $17 million annually to the district.
The district promised voters the money would make teacher salaries more competitive compared to other counties, as well add an extra half-hour of instructional time with students.
“These agreements before you today make profound and significant repairs in starting wages, especially in several support employee categories to allow our district to recruit new applicants and to retain qualified experienced and trained staff,” Vincent said.
The district’s decision places Charlotte’s starting teacher wage slightly ahead of Sarasota County, where a first-year educator with a bachelor’s degree currently makes $44,300.
“Hopefully this will stop the mass exodus from our schools. We’ve had so many experienced teachers leave because we’re not offering competitive pay,” Vincent said. “Now we’re at least in the same ballpark [for starting salaries]. Before, it was about 15 percent higher, it was a huge amount. Now it’s a very minor pay difference between us and Sarasota.”
The Charlotte County district set aside $7 million from the referendum for compensation for staff and an additional $5 million to cover the costs for the extra half hour added to the workday.
“I could not be any prouder of the district,” said superintendent Steve Dionisio at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s one of those days hopefully that will push us in a direction that the district has not been in a very long time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.