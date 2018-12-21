Tornado warnings? High winds? Rain? Choppy waters?
Just what 50-year old kiteboarder Ralph Bellon, and his friend Don Waun, were looking for.
The North Port pool builder and his friend Waun headed to Port Charlotte Beach to take advantage of Thursday’s strong winds.
“He likes to jump,” said Waun, while Bellon surfed, reaching 10 to 20 feet in the air at times. “It’s exercise for him. He’ll come out here and go for like four to five hours at a time.”
“I hit my height record (Thursday),” said Bellon, who has been practicing the sport for eight years now. “I jumped just over 40 feet (in the air).”
Bellon might get another go at kiteboarding today.
According to the National Weather Service, a second round of Thursday’s heavy storms and high winds are forecast to continue moving through the region until Saturday, with showers and storms in the forecast and winds with gusts as high as 45 mph.
“As this line of storms moves through the area, it will still be rainy in the evening,” said Dustin Norman, NWS meteorologist. The severe threat will begin to diminish but we expect winds from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.”
Today’s forecast shows a 50 percent chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 66 degrees.
North Port Public Works crews are monitoring high water levels in several neighborhoods throughout the city, according to officials.
High water level signs have been placed in areas where minor flooding has occurred, said Michael Fear, community outreach coordinator for North Port Public Works, in a Thursday email.
Recently, warning signs have also been permanently installed in areas that are subject to flooding.
“We have received a lot of rain in a short period of time and more is on the way,” Fear said in the email. “Crews are trying to limit the flooding as best as they can.”
Crews are working to fix traffic lights at Cocoplum that went out due to the storm and are also monitoring water levels in the city’s waterways and roads, officials said.
The downpours led to traffic mishaps, crashes and portions of roads closed due to high water in North Port.
Officials are encouraging people to leave a few minutes early to allow plenty of time to reach their destination.
Warm Mineral Springs closed today due to inclement weather.
Several severe weather alerts and tornado watches have been issued making outdoor activities dangerous for patrons and staff, said Tricia Wisner, North Port Parks and Recreation manager, in the email.
Warm Mineral Springs closes whenever inclement weather affects the area, Wisner said.
Today may also include west wind that moves through the region from 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Rain amounts could possibly reach a quarter-inch.
A 20 percent chance of showers is expected before 1 a.m. Saturday. Skies should be partly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees. The afternoon’s strong wind should drop to 16 to 21 mph and continue decreasing more to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
“Saturday will have improving conditions,” Norman said. “The afternoon should be mostly sunny with winds improving.”
NWS reports Saturday to be a sunny day with a high near 64 degrees. A north, northwest wind of 7 to 9 mph should move through the area. Saturday night should remain clear with a low around 45 degrees and a north, northeast wind of 3 to 6 mph.
Another sunny day is in the forecast for Sunday with a high near 67. Sunday night should be mostly clear with a low around 50.
The sun is expected to still be shining come Christmas Eve. The sunny Monday should have a high near 73 degrees.
Christmas Day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 76.
Staff Writer Victoria Villanueva-Marquez contributed to this report.
