Seniors are calling for help more than ever.
The Area Agency on Aging’s southwest Florida Elder Helpline received almost 74,000 calls in 2018, which was 10,000 more than in 2017.
The Helpline assists older adults, caregivers and people with disabilities in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee and Sarasota counties, as a starting point for finding aging, disability, and caregiver resources. These resources can be government-funded, nonprofit services, or private-pay options.
“We saw a fairly significant increase in calls from Charlotte County,” said Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida spokesperson, Kirsten O’Donnell.
Last year, 8,688 calls came from Charlotte County, which was almost 22 percent more than in 2017.
More than 15,360 calls were taken out of Sarasota County, or nearly 12 percent more calls than in 2017.
This increase “shows us that there’s still a lot of need in our area, especially among seniors,” said the agency’s CEO, Marianne Lorini.
“There are many resources available for older people and adults with disabilities,” said the agency’s director of client services, Carmen Torres-Ortiz. “The Elder Helpline is the first step in finding them the help they need.”
The agency hasn’t completely broken down the reasons for the calls yet, but “we’ll be digging into the numbers (over the next few weeks) to see what our most requested services were and if they’ve changed significantly over the last year,” Lorini said.
The goal of the helpline is to help callers find the help they need to live safely and independently.
The helpline is funded through the Older Americans Act, and can be called between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays: 866-413-5337
