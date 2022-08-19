PORT CHARLOTTE - The West Nile virus has been detected in local chicken flocks, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The DOH's Charlotte County office issued a news release Friday warning local resident of "an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Charlotte County."
"Several sentinel chicken flocks have tested positive for West Nile virus," the release read. "The risk of transmission to humans has increased."
The DOH and Charlotte County Mosquito Control are continuing its surveillance and prevention efforts; treatment areas for Mosquito Control can be viewed at the county's website.
Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions against mosquitoes by "avoiding standing water, bare skin, excessive carbon dioxide, and dark clothing which may attract mosquitoes."
Charlotte County Mosquito Control also outlined "the three Ds" to avoid mosquitoes:
• Drain: Empty out water containers at least once per week
• Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
• Defend: Properly apply an EPA-registered repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR 3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus
"All residents are encouraged to engage in actions that reduce mosquito activity, protect themselves with approved repellents used according to directions, and promote as well as participate in the reduction of man-made mosquito breeding areas found around the home," the press release read.
Earlier this month, Florida DOH issued a press release about the detection of West Nile virus in sentinel chicken flocks in Sarasota County.
The Sarasota mews release encouraged local residents to "drain and cover" standing water in man-made structures and objects to deny mosquitoes a breeding ground. Examples included watching the waters collected in garbage cans, covering pools, and emptying and cleaning bird baths "at least once a week."
However, those who do experience symptoms can expect "headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash." Most people who do experience symptoms will recover.
In rare circumstances, severe infections can lead to illnesses that affect the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord). People over the age of 50 are at greater risk for these severe illnesses.
