Be on the look out for more thunderstorms and lightning this week, including the possibility of brush fires, according to the National Weather Service.
“The remainder of this week looks to be at 60% to 70% showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and going into the evening,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John McMichael.
Despite the summer’s rainy weather, McMichael said it’s not unusual to have brush fires this time of year, such as the fire Saturday night in Port Charlotte that temporarily shut down State Road 776.
“During this time of year, it is rainy so overall the grass is normally wetter,” McMichael said, “but because of the westerly wind flow, thunderstorms get pushed inland (more often) so the coastal areas remain dry in the afternoon. If those areas do get a storm, a lightning strike could cause fire to areas with thick brush and other heavy vegetation.”
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to occur daily throughout the region between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. all the way into the weekend.
Those storms are expected to be coupled with high temperatures around 90 degrees in the afternoon and lows in the high 70s.
Forecasts show today’s heat index to be around 100 degrees, slightly lower than Monday at 104.
This week also marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Charley ripping through Southwest Florida.
McMichael said that currently there are no active storms in the Atlantic Ocean; however, there is a chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours due to a broad area of low pressure located almost 700 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
“It’s not even a storm yet, but there is a 60% chance of that becoming tropical depression during the next five days,” McMichael said. “The remaining area is pretty quiet right now.”
