The Florida Department of Health Friday reported there were 1,763,873 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, infecting 1,731,931 residents, which reflects an increase of 64,489 from the previous week.
The virus killed 27,457 Floridians, which is an increase of 1,103 from a week ago, and 456 non-residents, for an increase of 25.
Meanwhile, the state's most recent positivity rate was at 5.80%, and local counties showed percentages below 5%, with the exception of DeSoto County.
Also, more vaccines came into the area, and more shots were given, but The Daily Sun last week continued to receive emails, letters and phone calls from frustrated readers wanting vaccines.
COVID-19 weekly update
In Charlotte County for the seven-day period of Jan. 29-Feb. 4, there were 311 more positive cases, for a total of 9,786.
Fourteen more Charlotte County residents died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 305.
The county tested 1,315 for COVID-19, and the positivity rate was 3.27%.
Sarasota County from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 had 850 more positive cases for a total of 24,172.
There were 651 deaths as of Feb. 4, which reflects an increase of 23 for the week.
In DeSoto County for the seven-day period ended Feb. 4, there were 96 more positive cases, for a total of 3,428.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, one more resident died from the virus in DeSoto County, bringing the death toll to 67.
Lee County had 1,638 more cases for the seven days ending Feb. 4, bringing its total to 52,082.
The county saw 43 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 828.
Vaccine info
Charlotte County administered 21,839 doses. The total number of people vaccinated last week was 17,622. There were 13,405 who received their first dose, and 4,217 who have completed their two-dose series.
Sarasota County administered 59,899 doses. The total number vaccinated was 46,990 — 34,081, who received the first dose; 12,909 who received the second dose.
DeSoto County administered 3,274 doses. Of those, 2,652 were vaccinated; 2,030 received their first dose, and 622 completed the series.
Lee County administered 87,600 vaccines. The total number vaccinated was 69,538. There were 51,476 who received the first dose, and 18,062 who completed the series.
Hospitals
The Agency for Health Care Management reported the following data late Friday:
There were 60 people who were admitted to Charlotte County hospitals primarily for COVID-19, as of 5 p.m. Friday; 5 in DeSoto County; 74 in Sarasota County, and 101 in Lee County.
Although not everyone with the coronavirus winds up in an ICU, beds in those units were dwindling late Friday; among the three hospitals in Charlotte County, 9.62% were left from a total of 52, meaning there were 47 patients in ICUs.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital had one ICU bed available.
Schools
There were 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Charlotte County public schools and buildings. They were at the following schools:
Kingsway Elementary (1); L.A. Ainger Middle (1); Murdock District Support (1); Neil Armstrong Elementary School (2); Peace River Elementary School (3); Port Charlotte High School (3); Punta Gorda District Support (1); Sallie Jones Elementary (3); and The Academy (1).
DeSoto County's public schools reported the following: Memorial Elementary (2 students); Nocatee Elementary (2 students, 1 personnel); DeSoto Middle School (5 students, 1 personnel); and DeSoto High School (6 students, 3 personnel).
South Sarasota County schools reported the following new cases:
Cranberry Elementary (2 students); Lamarque Elementary (1 student); Woodland Middle School (2 students); and North Port High School (1 student, 2 staff).
