Development continues at Babcock Ranch in east Charlotte County.

BABCOCK RANCH — Around 1,250 new homes are coming to Babcock Ranch.

Three developers — D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes of Florida, and Pulte Home Company — look to develop the single-family residential lots with the majority of the new homes designated for increment two of the Babcock Ranch community.

D.R. Horton has plans for a subdivision called Palmetto Landing in the Babcock Ranch community. Plans show a layout of 499 residential lots — 259 single-family lots and 240 town villas, making up around 128 acres.


Meritage Homes of Florida has plans for a new Babcock Ranch subdivision called Crescent Lakes Phase 1, consisting of 194 single-family lots on around 111 acres.
Pulte Home Company looks to develop Northridge Phase 2 in the Babcock Ranch community increment one area, consisting of 158 single-family residential lots on almost 45 acres.
Pulte has also planned to develop 399 single-family residential lots on around 109 acres in the Babcock Ranch community. The subdivision will be located south of Bermont Road, north of the Charlotte and Lee county line, west of the County line with Glades County, and east of Cypress Parkway.

