D.R. Horton has plans for a subdivision called Palmetto Landing in the Babcock Ranch community. Plans show a layout of 499 residential lots — 259 single-family lots and 240 town villas, making up around 128 acres.
Pulte has also planned to develop 399 single-family residential lots on around 109 acres in the Babcock Ranch community. The subdivision will be located south of Bermont Road, north of the Charlotte and Lee county line, west of the County line with Glades County, and east of Cypress Parkway.
BABCOCK RANCH — Around 1,250 new homes are coming to Babcock Ranch.
Three developers — D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes of Florida, and Pulte Home Company — look to develop the single-family residential lots with the majority of the new homes designated for increment two of the Babcock Ranch community.
The Babcock Ranch community consists of around 18,000 acres in Charlotte and Lee counties near State Road 31.
Increment two, and eventually increment three, both exist in the eastern region of Charlotte County.
At Monday’s planning and zoning meeting, the board approved four preliminary plat requests from the three developers. A preliminary plat is a layout for a proposed development.
Zoning official Shaun Cullinan said there are around 17,000 new homes planned for Babcock Ranch overall.
“I think we are close to 4,000 or 5,000 building permits issued out there (currently),” Cullinan told the planning board.
The requests still have to be presented to county commissioners for approval at a future meeting before anything becomes official.
D.R. Horton plans a subdivision called Palmetto Landing, consisting of 499 residential lots — 259 single-family lots and 240 town villas — along with necessary infrastructure.
The subdivision makes up around 128 acres and is located south of Bermont Road, north of the Lee County line, west of the Glades County line, and east of Bluebird Trail.
Meritage Homes of Florida looks to develop a subdivision called Crescent Lakes Phase 1.
The subdivision will consist of 194 single-family lots and infrastructure on around 111 acres south of Bermont Road, north of the Lee County line, west of the Glades County line, and east of Bluebird Trail.
Pulte Home Company has plans for two subdivisions, including Northridge Phase 2 in the increment one area of the Babcock Ranch community.
This development will consist of 158 single-family residential lots and infrastructure on almost 45 acres, located south of Bermont Road, north of Greenway Boulevard, west of Talon Terrace, and east of S.R. 31.
For increment two, Pulte has planned 399 single-family residential lots and infrastructure on around 109 acres.
The development is located south of Bermont Road, north of the Charlotte and Lee county line, west of the Glades County line, and east of Cypress Parkway.
Board member Clint Baker asked what would happen with the developments should an economic recession occur in the coming years.
“In the old days, you would plat a lot of these in a development like this and get some streets going and then if the economy downturns, you’re left with a mess that the county has to deal with,” Baker said. “Do you guys (county staff) look ahead at that sort of thing?”
Cullinan said the Babcock Ranch roadways are not the county’s responsibility.
“All of the roadways here are privately owned and maintained by the Babcock Ranch independent special district,” he said. “They’re open and dedicated to the general public, but they are under the maintenance and operation and ownership of the independent special district so the county has no obligations related.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.