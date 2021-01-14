Two sewer main breaks resulted in spills of more than 60,000 gallons respectively in Charlotte County this week. Most of the sewage was recovered by vacuum trucks.
The state Department of Environmental Protection Thursday reported the two spills. The larger, at 2511 Luther Road, east of Interstate-75 in Port Charlotte, happened on Monday when a contractor working for Charlotte County Utilities struck an existing force main while excavating to install a new one, resulting in a 56,000-gallon spill.
The break was reported at 1:51 p.m. and halted at 2:30 p.m. with service returned by 6:30 p.m. All but 2,000 gallons was recovered, CCU reported, and the remaining gallons percolated into the soil that was washed down and limed.
In Englewood, a break occurred Thursday and was reported at 11 a.m. at 4070 Cape Haze Drive. A contractor working for CCU struck a concrete pad that had a force main blow-off valve. The 5,000-gallon spill was isolated by 11:50 a.m. with service returned by 1:45 p.m. All but 200 gallons were recovered. The 200 gallons absorbed into the soil.
