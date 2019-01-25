The girls from spinning class were trying to put their finger on exactly what attracts them to a type of exercise that closely approximates a subtle but effective form of torture.
Let’s see. You are brought into a darkened room. You are assaulted with loud rock music. You must straddle a device that requires you to move your legs up and down as fast as you can while resistance is steadily increased and an instructor who is half inquisitor, half Richard Simmons barks directions. Soon enough, you’ll spill and give them the information they’re seeking.
The rack sounds like more fun.
Not so, say spinners, who declare that anyone who tries spinning will fall in love with it just like they have. They see those elements of torture as the makings of a good workout, one that is excellent cardiovascular training. They like to pedal to music. They like to go fast and slow, hard and easy. They like to compare notes when they’re done.
Spinning is a form of exercise with classes that focus on endurance, strength, intervals, high intensity and recovery. It involves using a special stationary exercise bicycle with a weighted flywheel. The flywheel makes it so you can’t coast.
Oh, good.
“The primary focus is cardio,” said Lisa Heid, a fitness and spinning instructor at the YMCA in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. “It’s about strengthening the heart, opening the lungs. It helps with your endurance for everyday life.”
It is not for the faint of heart, if you’ll excuse the expression.
All kidding aside, spinning is a terrific form of exercise. The music and instructor are motivational tools. The speed and resistance are controlled by the rider. It’s better than cycling outside because when you do that you have to wear Spandex and block traffic. You do neither in spinning.
“Anybody can do it,” Heid said. “You can go at your own pace. If you don’t want to add resistance, you don’t do it. If you don’t want to come out of the saddle while we’re climbing hills, you don’t have to. It’s all at you own pace. It’s great for people with issues with their knees or hips because there’s absolutely zero impact.”
Heid took her first spinning class about 20 years ago. She hated it.
“I got off the bike and said, ‘I’m never doing that again,’” she said. “It was really hard. I felt as if I wasn’t able to keep up with everybody. But when I found the right instructor, it made all the difference in the world.”
The YMCA, in conjunction with the Franz Ross YMCA in Murdock, is planning the fourth annual Spin-A-Thon to benefit the YMCA’s Children and Families scholarship fund and programs. It’s set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bayfront YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
The cost is $25 an hour or $75 for all four hours. The goal is to fill all 28 bikes for all four hours. You do not need to be a Y member and there is no experience necessary. Sign up online at runsignup.com/race/fl/puntagorda/spinathon or in person at the Punta Gorda or Franz Ross YMCA. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email gmarinari@skyymca.org.
While Heid was talking, more than 20 riders were taking part in a morning spinning class at the Punta Gorda YMCA. RoseAnn Oemig called out instructions as Led Zeppelin provided the musical ambiance. Several classes a week are held at different times at the Y.
The instructors “create a focus for you,” Heid said. “We suggest how you might want to change your heart rate. We keep you safe. We do interval training so that we work you out of your comfort zone, and then make sure you take time to recover.”
The music and the class-type atmosphere “make you work harder than you ever thought you could,” Oemig said.
Lori Guzman of Punta Gorda was in the front row. She’s 55 years old and has been taking spinning classes for years.
“I do it at least three times a week,” she said. “I burn a lot of calories.”
She does it while others are putting their own calories to the boil, which she likes, and while her instructor offers music and encouragement, which makes her work harder. It’s something she wouldn’t do alone, she said.
“It’s definitely a group thing,” she said. “It’s great. I feel good afterward. I feel like I got a good workout. I love it.”
The essence, Heid said, is “you start together, you finish together, and it’s all about strengthening your heart and having fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.