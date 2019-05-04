PUNTA GORDA — “Great volunteers and good bikes” − those are the keys to keeping TEAM Punta Gorda’s yellow loaner bike program rolling.
It’s hard to miss the bright-yellow-painted bicycles when exploring Punta Gorda.
There are 35 of the free loaner bicycles spread across five different locations in the city as part of the program, which began in 2010.
TEAM recently announced the addition of new sponsors for the program: Realtor Marianne Lilly and residents Kevin and Jeanne Hogan.
“We had over 1,200 people use our bicycles in March of this year alone,” TEAM CEO Nancy Johnson said. “We couldn’t have the program without the generosity of the sponsors. We use their donations to purchase the bikes which are then maintained by our volunteers. Donations and new sponsors are always needed.”
Placards are attached to the bike baskets acknowledging each sponsor’s donation.
Last year more than 5,000 people rode the organization’s bicycles.
“This year we’ll easily top 6,000,” Johnson said. “Obviously most of the heavy usage is in the seasonal months, but they are used all year round. The numbers keep growing each year. With that kind of usage, the bikes only last two to three years.”
TEAM works with Punta Gorda to maintain the program. They are able to track how many people use the bikes through a waiver system.
“Each rider must sign a waiver before getting a bike,” Johnson said. “The waivers must be turned into the city, our partner on the project. We can count the numbers very accurately from the waivers.”
The five free bike locations, include:
- Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, 941-575-3000
- Laishley Park Marina, 120 Laishley Court, 941-621-4190
- Charlotte Regional Wellness Center,
- 733 E. Olympia Ave., 941-637-2450
- Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., 941-639-7551
- Sheraton 4-Points, 33 Tamiami Trail, 941-637-6770
The program idea was brought to TEAM by volunteer Gene Pawlowski. It is managed by a team of volunteers and led by Bill Welsch.
“They do all of the light repairs, monitor the bikes and manage the programs,” Johnson said. “We use Acme Bicycle Shop for heavier repairs. We sell sponsorship placards that are displayed on the bike’s basket to fund replacements. We also use some of our Pedal & Play revenue to fund new bikes. We try to keep the bikes clean and in good repair in order to provide an enjoyable experience for the visitor.
“I think that the increased usage speaks more to the success of Punta Gorda in becoming a destination. Visitors look to rent a bike to explore our lovely town, and instead find that they can use one of ours for free.”
