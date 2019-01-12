Students in Charlotte and Sarasota counties can apply for scholarships through the Gulf Coast Community Foundation from now until March 4.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled as an undergraduate, graduate, or post-graduate student in the 2019-2020 academic year.
Scholarship amounts vary from $1,000-$3,000.
Mark Pritchett, President of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation said last year the foundation gave out 456 scholarships. This year, they estimate awarding between 400-500 scholarships, depending on how many students apply.
Applicants can fill out a single application to be considered for all scholarships that they qualify for.
Students must submit their high school or college transcript and their 2019-20 FAFSA student aid report.
A committee will select winners based on: financial need, community involvement, essay content, academic achievement and records. Winners will be notified in mid-June, and money will be disbursed in August.
To view all requirements and to apply, students may visit GulfCoastCF.org/scholarships.
Charlotte Technical College teacher, Jenna Hartman received recognition as the New Teacher of the Year from the Association of Career and Technical Education. Director of the school, Deelynn Bennett presented her with a plaque for her honor at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Hartman is the program planner for three programs at Charlotte Technical College: Professional Commercial Foods and Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry Program, and Fundamental Food Service Skills. She is also working with Bennett and an advisory board to start a hospitality and tourism program at Charlotte Technical College, so they can assist and support Sunseeker Resort when it breaks ground in Port Charlotte.
Boy Scout Troop 1030 is holding an open house at 10 a.m. on Sunday at The American Legion Post 103, 2101 Taylor Road in Punta Gorda, for boys aged 11 to 17 interested in becoming a scout.
There will be a demonstration of skills, including: map and compass, first aid, fire building and knot tying.
For those unable to attend, individual meetings can be set up with Scout Master Chris Russell by calling 941-979-1097.
Meetings are held every Monday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
