PUNTA GORDA - Police say about 28 birds were stolen from the Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda.
Detectives are investigating the burglary that happened sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
The society, founded in 2010, is a shelter for rescue birds on Elizabeth Street. The organization says, at any time, they have approximately 140 parrots and similar birds in their care.
The volunteer-staffed society recently went on social media to ask for donations to replace the 40-year-old air-conditioning unit in its rented shelter.
A spokesperson said the air-conditioning issue had delayed the society's efforts to move into a permanent building.
“There is a huge need for rescues for birds,” spokesperson Susan Jennings told The Daily Sun in an interview in August.
Much of the budget is taken up by buying food and paying rent, utility and vet bills.
“Everything we make goes towards taking care of these birds,” Jennings said.
Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-8477 or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading an arrest or recovery of the birds.
Donations to the Parrot Outreach Society can be made online or by mailing a check to Parrot Outreach Society at 1205 Elizabeth St., Unit 1, Punta Gorda, FL 33050.
Donations can also be made in person at the above address. A GoFundMe page has also been established for the fundraiser.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.