There may be silver lining in Florida’s opioid epidemic.
More funding for treatment, which can help people who are struggling with addiction, looks likely this year in Tallahassee.
Here’s a look at how new laws are tackling the problem, along with proposed legislation that could also help.
FundingFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to spend $84.6 million to help ease the opioid epidemic that’s killing 17 Floridians a day. Most of that, or $49 million, is federal money. It would be a significant boost from this year’s budget, which devoted just $53 million to opioids, according to a February report in Tampa Bay Times.
On April 1, DeSantis announced “major steps to combat Florida’s opioid crisis.”
Roughly $26 million in federal funding was secured for the Florida Opioid Response Project, the governor announced.
DeSantis also re-established the Office of Drug Control and ordered a statewide task force on opioid abuse.
The $26 million in federal funding to the state will be used to help reduce opioid deaths, prevent opioid abuse, and increase recovery services and access.
“This $26 million, along with the significant investments already made, will further Florida’s ability to provide treatment, expand hospital bridge programs, and enhance coordination within the child welfare system to help the parents of vulnerable children,” said Chad Poppell, secretary of Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), in a statement this month.
State legislators have already allocated a total of $3.26 billion to DCF and $806.03 million to Community Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, both leading agencies for substance abuse and mental health services in the state, in their 2019 appropriations bill.
Last year, these agencies received a little less, with $3.13 billion going to DCF and $700.62 million to the Community Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.
DCF then takes this money, and divides a portion of this among seven managing entities for mental health and substance abuse services. These entities then divide their funds to local services you can find down the street.
In 2018, the Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, Inc., which is the managing entity for Charlotte and Sarasota counties, as well as 12 other counties, received $190.11 million from DCF. This is $10.25 million more than they received the year prior, according to reports from the Florida Auditor General’s office.
For seven months, Sen. Darryl Rouson (D-St. Petersburg) visited each of these seven publicly funded and regional managing entities, along with 40 facilities and 42 support programs, for mental illness and substance abuse treatment.
He identified funding needs for services that would support Floridians recovering from mental health and/or substance abuse disorders.
Rouson submitted the local funding initiative request March 13.
According to the Florida Senate’s appropriations bill, the state has now designated $3 million for medically assisted treatment, which combines behavioral therapy and medication to treat substance abuse disorders. The increase will expand access to substance abuse treatment with the goal of decreasing opioid-related overdoses, fatalities and infants born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.
Road to Recovery, which would modernize Florida’s behavioral health system, would address high-need services that are under-funded.
“This touches almost everybody and this is one of the major epidemics; not just in Florida, but the United States,” said Natalie Kelly, the CEO for the Florida Association of Managing Entities, a nonprofit association for the seven managing mental health entities for the Department of Children and Families. “I think finally we’re really getting some traction up here and acknowledgment that this is an issue.” Kelly also helped Rouson put together the funding proposal.
The program wanted to add 22 detox beds, serve an additional 425 individuals in residential treatment, enhance the capacity for case management, add peer specialists and more medication assisted treatment to complement federal grants.
The state’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) would receive these funds and divide them among the appropriate entities.
Limiting prescriptionsA law which limited acute pain patients to only receive a three-day supply of Schedule II opiates went into affect July 1, 2018.
That happened through the Controlled Substances Act, or HB 21.
Originally, local doctors feared the new law would restrict their patients too much to where they would be in pain. But now, some doctors praise the bill.
“It’s working,” said Dr. Joseph Ravid, a primary care physician affiliated with Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda hospitals. Though he hasn’t been able to completely get all his patients off opioids, he’s seen many patients more encouraged to taper usage.
Ravid attributes this mainly to the education patients are getting about the dangers of opioids, and the ability to prescribe medical marijuana to replace their pain regimen.
“(Medical marijuana prescriptions have) cut opiates by half,” Ravid said, “It’s definitely a good, safe alternative to narcotics.”
Some patients are skeptical about medical marijuana, but he takes it slow with them, or offers alternatives. “Those who are truly wanting to get off of opiates, they come off of it.”
And though Florida still has a long way to go, Ravid thinks “we’re on the right track.”
Legislation under reviewThere are six sets of bills under review in the House and Senate this legislative session that could significantly impact the opioid epidemic. Learn what they are below:
1. Infectious Disease Elimination Programs (HB 171/SB 366): In attempts to prevent the transmission of HIV, AIDS and other blood-borne diseases, this bill authorizes county commissions to establish a needle exchange program. This would also require educational materials and referrals for drug abuse prevention and treatment.
2. Drug Safety (HB 287/SB 488): This would require schedule II opioid prescription bottles to have warning labels.
3. Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (HB 375/SB 592): In order to regulate prescriptions and possibly prevent pill mills, HB 375 authorizes the Department of Health to share prescription drug monitoring information with federal agencies. Both HB 375 and SB 592 would exempt patients who have terminal illnesses and are either in hospice or palliative care.
4. Non-opioid Alternatives (HB 451/SB 630): A pamphlet regarding the use of non-opioid alternatives for pain management would be required to be published on the Department of Health website.
