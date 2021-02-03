Charlotte County this week received 1,800 doses of Moderna COVID vaccine for people 65 and older seeking their first dose.
The doses were administered at Harold Avenue Regional Park starting Wednesday, 450 a day. The county will continue administering them through early next week, County Communications Manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun Wednesday. The number is slightly higher than last week's allocation of 1,500 first doses.
Gleason emphasized that people who have registered for a vaccine appointment with the state should not call the state or the county to find out if and when they have an appointment. The state's new system ensures those who have registered will eventually get a call back when appointments are available.
If you have not already registered, the state website is myvaccine.fl.gov. The phone number is 866-200-9160.
Although the system is constantly changing, the state's Emergency Management staff call the county early Monday with the number of doses they will be sending, Gleason said. The state somehow communicates this to the call center, he said, which starts making appointments for those who are registered.
For those who prefer the weekly online competition for appointments, doses are also available through Publix stores in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties. They quickly fill up as that online registration opens several times a week. That website is publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. There is no phone registration for Publix. They recently changed their starting time on registration days from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
