jo_wildmoth041320.JPG

This tiny moth (about the size of your pinky nail) is known as the coffee-loving pyrausta because one of the main foods eaten by the caterpillars is wild coffee (Psychotria nervosa), a common local plant that is only distantly related to true coffee, but does produce mildly hallucinogenic fruits. 

 Sun photo by Capt. Josh Olive
