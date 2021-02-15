This tiny moth (about the size of your pinky nail) is known as the coffee-loving pyrausta because one of the main foods eaten by the caterpillars is wild coffee (Psychotria nervosa), a common local plant that is only distantly related to true coffee, but does produce mildly hallucinogenic fruits.
