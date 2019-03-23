The Charlotte Harbor Natural Estuary Program received funding this week from The Mosaic Company.
On the surface, it might sound odd for a waterway protection program to receive funding from a phosphate mining company.
But CHNEP Executive Director Jennifer Hecker said that it’s not only normal, it’s also necessary for the program to survive, as well as to protect and restore Florida waterways and natural habitats.
“We’ve received funding from Mosaic (and other private partners) for years,” Hecker said. “With our funding, we can provide science-based information that can hopefully facilitate better practices on the part of our industry partners (like Mosaic).”
The City Council, on Wednesday, approved $10,000 in funding for the program from the fertilizer company. The city represents CHNEP as its local host agency.
“A lot of times people might think we are private (nonprofit), we are not,” Hecker said. “Our organization was designed by Congress (in 1995). Our role is to find ways to partner with other entities and work together to find common goals.”
CHNEP oversees a 4,700-square-mile service area that stretches from Charlotte, Bonita Springs and Venice, up to Winter Haven. The program’s existence is primarily based on public and privately donated funds, with the majority coming from federal and state funding.
In January 2019, the program received a $75,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Last year, it received $600,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of the federal Clean Water Act.
Hecker said CHNEP is currently on the “chopping block” when it comes to receiving that “crucial” federal funding again in 2019. To keep the program alive, funding from these government agencies is a must. One major way to ensure that funding is to partner with private companies like Mosaic.
“This is the third year the program has been proposed for elimination,” Hecker said. “For the past two years, (the U.S.) Congress has overridden those proposals. One of our biggest selling points to the U.S. government to continue funding the program is that when they invest, their federal dollars will be leveraged and matched by private partners.”
Mosaic and other private contributors have no say in CHNEP’s efforts in the region, according to Hecker.
These efforts often include restoration initiatives throughout the region, such as water quality, sea grass and oyster reef restoration and preservation to protect and restore our water resources. They also work to protect Florida’s native wildlife populations including fisheries and to engage and power the public to protect these resources through public education.
“We could risk, overall, losing this program and these efforts,” Hecker said. “If we didn’t get the outside (private) funding, then the federal government might not see this is as a valuable program to invest in. A lot of people are sticking their necks out to save us.”
To support CHNEP and their water preservation and restoration efforts, go online at www.chnep.org.
