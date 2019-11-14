Staff Report
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Mosaic Company is donating $20,000 to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s Hunger Prevention Program.
The money will come in the form of a grant, according to a press release from the Homeless Coalition.
“The Homeless Coalition is thankful to have the support of our community, and are proud to have financial support of the Mosaic Company, whose mission is to help the world grow the food it needs,” the Homeless Coalition stated in the press release.
Mosaic is a mining company based in Central Florida that is the country’s largest producer of phosphate fertilizer.
Over the last seven years, Mosaic has donated $90,000 to the coalition’s Hunger Prevention Program, according to coalition CEO Tina Figliuolo.
The program’s annual budget is $212,525.
Through the program, the coalition serves 83,000 hot meals each year — 365 days a year — to more than 250 people a day at 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte, Figliuolo added. The program also funds its food pantry, open from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“Mosaic values our relationship with the Homeless Coalition,” Mosaic spokesperson Heather B. Nedley stated in a press release. “We appreciate the ongoing work they do to prevent hunger and homelessness in the community.”
For more information on the coalition’s programs, call 941-627-4313.
