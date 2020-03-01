Nobody checked for sinkholes back in the 1960s when the phosphate fertilizer industry started piling up its toxic refuse into giant mounds.
The lone remaining phosphate giant in Florida, Mosaic Co., says it has just begun studying the underground landscape beneath these phosphogypsum stacks, searching for a potential sinkhole that might open up.
The buzzwords are microgravity, seismic reflection and microseismic methods.
“This is new. This is cutting edge stuff,” Mosaic’s Director of Environmental Mining and Chemicals Tino Provenzano told the Sun at an editorial board meeting recently.
Mosaic has started installing underground sensors and sonar-type technology starting with the gypstacks near the New Wales facility, which saw two sinkholes open up. One was in 1994 and another in 2016.
These steps, however, came after Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued an order in 2016. That order came weeks after a 2016 sinkhole opened up under the towering New Wales gypstack. In a matter of days, the sinkhole swallowed 215 million gallons of slightly radioactive, acidic water into the groundwater.
DEP spokeswoman Dee Ann Miller told the Sun that its 2016 order requires Mosaic to start figuring out how to identify future sinkholes starting with the New Wales site.
Mosaic must research technologies that could identify “potential zones of weakness, solution cavities, erosion features or other subsurface anomalies beneath the New Wales facility,” Miller said.
Why the renewed interest in sinkholes and phosphates in Florida?
Critics of Mosaic from Charlotte and DeSoto counties have raised the specter of sinkholes in recent months, because the company is seeking both a stormwater discharge permit and new zoning for phosphate mining. The discharge permit is a renewal for the fertilizer manufacturing plant in Bartow. The mining would be in DeSoto County. Both locations affect the Peace River and ultimately, Charlotte Harbor. The river is a primary drinking water supply for three counties.
Asked by the Sun which is most hazardous environmentally, Provenzano said probably fertilizer manufacturing over mining. The manufacturing process concentrates toxins such as acids and radionuclides, which sit in the gypstacks for decades.
Mosaic believes it has refined its manufacturing processes enough to prevent discharge of these toxins into waterways, staff have said to the public and to regulators. For example, it now reuses the water in the gypstack and controls the potential for rain overflow.
DEP has not yet granted the new discharge permit, however, even though it issued a draft almost a year ago.
The bigger question than stormwater discharge to some is how to avoid and/or control sinkholes. Central Florida is infamous for its sinkholes, which are getting worse in areas with high development.
Charlotte County Commissioner Ken Doherty is a retired civil engineer. Charlotte County’s entire board has invited Mosaic to a public meeting in the future to discuss how it protects the public from a catastrophic spill into the water supply. Doherty has questioned whether regulations are sufficient to prevent another sinkhole under a gypstack, such as the Bartow gypstack. That stack is located near the Peace River about 80 miles upstream from Charlotte Harbor.
“I’m not questioning that they’re following the regulations,” Doherty said of Mosaic in a recent interview. “My questions is, are the regulations sufficient?”
“What’s the risk of (a sinkhole) happening again in other facilities?” Doherty asked.
Doherty wants the state to take a more active role instead of having Mosaic oversee the monitoring.
“I want the people on the payroll of the state of Florida to evaluate it,” he said, of the water quality and safety monitoring.
He also wants the state to get ahead of catastrophes instead of coming in after the fact.
“Should this have been done all along?” he asked of the Mosaic’s subsurface monitoring for sinkholes.
Mosaic says the technology has improved in recent years, making it possible to study the geology underneath a gypstack. The plan is to encircle a gypstack with a technology called geophones that are like sonar for the earth. In the New Wales facility, for example, they have placed about 40 geophone rods in locations 100 to 300 feet underground. The rods transmit data to the surface.
Geophones are not new, but this application is, according to Mosaic’s engineer Dave Jellerson.
“It is the first time this technology has been used in this way,” he said in a written statement.
Mosaic is also using underground equipment called piezometers that measure changes in groundwater pressure.
Mike Coates, deputy director of the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Authority, said it’s possible that technology is now good enough that Mosaic can detect sinkholes. The water authority tracks water quality on the Peace River including spikes in phosphates coming from old gypstacks, mining, or agriculture.
Coates is also a geologist. Decades ago, he said, geologists could identify underground structures that were acres in size. Now, he said, it’s down to square feet.
“Improvements in remote sensing technology now provide the high resolution necessary to identify much smaller subsurface features,” he said. “It looks like Mosaic has identified appropriate technology to do the job. The next steps should involve developing and implementing a monitoring and testing plan.”
Even Mosaic critic Andy Mele of the Suncoast Waterkeepers Alliance, said Mosaic’s steps are genuine.
“Mosaic seems sincere and clearly, they are trying to get ahead of the curve so there won’t be any surprises,” he told the Sun.
It doesn’t inspire great confidence, however, he said, if the gypstacks were built in the wrong place to begin with.
