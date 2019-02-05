By popular demand, Charlotte County posted its recent Water Quality Summit online.
People can now listen to the discussions and view presentations. Visit www.charlottecountyfL.gov and click on “Hot Topics,” then click on “Water Quality Summit.”
“I think that’s great,” said Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association. The association represents 500-plus households in the Charlotte County portion of Manasota Key. “People have been asking me if they could get copies of the presentations.”
At the urging of Commissioner Bill Turex, the county gathered state legislators, researchers, engineers and other experts to sit on three panels to discuss a variety of water quality issues; from toxic red tide and blue-green algae, to septic tanks including maintenance and pollution.
The summit was deemed a success, with more than 400 people in attendance, but county officials wanted to be able to reach those who didn’t attend, county spokesman Brian Gleason said.
The county commission office also received requests from the public to post the summit online.
The audio is broken into three parts. Each recording is of an individual panel discussion including the legislative, the science and action panels.
