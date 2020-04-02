Florida does not get full credit for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ late breaking coronavirus restrictions, according to key epidemiologists.
Non-essential services are still operating in Florida, at least by the standards of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. The institute, run by Harvard-educated World Health Organization experts, recently became the nation’s leader in projecting when the pandemic will peak in each state, and how many people are likely to die.
As of Thursday afternoon, the model predicts Florida cases will peak May 3 with 175 deaths per day possible on May 5. That model began with data from China and Europe and epidemiologists feed it new U.S. data every day, according to the website. To determine the predicted level of illness, including death, the institute assesses each state by four parameters:
Is there a stay at home order?
Are schools shut down?
Are essential services shut down?
Is transportation shut down?
It appears no state has shut down transportation. But hardest hit states including New York implemented the other three parameters. Until Wednesday, Florida had only shut down schools, according to the model. It didn’t give DeSantis credit for shutting down bars or dining in restaurants.
Last week, the model became national news when White House coordinator Debbie Birx noted that White House numbers closely matched the institute’s.
Soon after. an epidemiologist with the institute contacted Florida’s Surgeon General Scott Rivkees Wednesday, urging him to push for a full shut down for the state. The model would otherwise project a higher rate of death for Florida, the institute states. A day after that conversation, which was reported by the Miami Herald, DeSantis issued his statewide order for residents to stay at home except for essential services.
Since that order, the number of services labeled essential appears to be growing, including:
church services
hotels
golf courses
boat rentals
residential construction projects not yet initiated
Late Wednesday, DeSantis sent out a one line change to his order, saying his stay at home order would supersede all “conflicting” measures enacted by local governments. That sent local and county governments into confusion, with multiple lawyers kicking into high gear, according to the mayor of Sanibel Island, Kevin Ruane. Like Charlotte County, Sanibel had closed its beaches. Sanibel however just joined Miami in closing hotels to new reservations. Most of the lawyers concluded, Ruane said, that the word “conflicting” saved them from having to undo their stricter regulations. DeSantis confirmed this in a press conference held at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The lawyers said the one line addition was meant to allow local governments, not prevent them, from discouraging church congregations from assembling in tight quarters, Ruane said.
At least one Charlotte County church, Englewood Fellowship, is continuing to hold services while seating congregants as far apart as possible. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced it will not be monitoring church gatherings.
“This Executive Order also allows for residents to attend and conduct religious services and does not limit the number of those who attend,” the sheriff’s office blog states.
As for non-essential businesses, “If we receive a complaint of a non-essential business still open and conducting business, we will do our due diligence to verify the information, and then educate the owner,” said the sheriff’s Public Information Officer Claudette Bennet.
Some Charlotte County hotels are open, such as Spring Hill Suites in Punta Gorda. But the nearby Wyvern Hotel states that it is temporarily closed, “for the health and safety of our employees, our guests and our community...”
