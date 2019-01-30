The airport has not experienced any weather-related cancellations, spokesperson Kaley Miller said.
For morning departures, travelers are encouraged to arrive two hours early.
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)
All arrivals and departures were showing to be on time as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Mark Stuckey, SRQ’s senior vice president.
Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
Some flights are canceled today to Chicago, Baltimore, St. Louis and Milwaukee.
Tuesday, the airport experienced flight cancellations and delays due to inclement weather.
How to check your flight status
Look on your airport’s website and click “flight information.” Always check your flight status before making the trek to the airport.
