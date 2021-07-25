Perhaps some of you have had the awful experience of your vehicle breaking down on Interstate 75. And if you've had a flat tire and had to change it, you know the fear you feel every time a car gets near you at 70+ mph.
I suspect our gut fear of breaking down on I-75 is what propelled our most-read story this week.
The story is about a pick-up truck towing a trailer on I-75 near mile marker 209. The truck got a flat tire, and the motorist pulled over on the side of I-75. The driver and the six other occupants got out to help change the tire.
That's when a Lakeland woman driving a sedan hit the trailer and four men -- killing them. The men were between the ages of 19 and 22.
Here is the rest of the Top Five:
#2: Cops: Venice man on the run
A man who is accused of punching a woman in the face and then using a stun gun on her apparently is on the run after not showing up in court. He is believed to be in Sarasota County in the Venice area.
Michael Montanez, 32, is the subject of a social media manhunt from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Montanez, who is 5-foot-11, allegedly attacked the woman on Seaboard Avenue in Venice on July 10, 2020.
#3: Roof collapses on meditation center
When Hurricane Elsa came through our area last week, we reported that for the most part, our area survived the hurricane with minimal damage. But then a few days later, we learned that wasn't the case.
Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center in Venice reported that the hurricane caused the building's roof to collapse. Nobody noticed it right away because you can't see the roof clearly while standing outside. Not until last Saturday, many days after the storm, did somebody discover the damage after going into the building.
Bhante Chan, the leader of Blue Lotus and several associated Buddhist centers in Florida, said only part of the roof had collapsed but he wouldn't know the true extent until it was inspected.
Blue Lotus has been the spiritual home of meditation groups for more than 15 years.
#4: The happiest jobs in town, from Port Charlotte to Nokomis
If you look at this story online, the top photo is of ice cream. And the headline with this story has the words "happiest jobs." How can you not read the story?
But I also know that you all love stories about food and restaurants. And this is a story about eateries written by our food columnist Sue Wade. This past week, she wrote about two new creameries -- Howard’s Hershey’s Ice Cream in Charlotte Harbor & Captain’s Creamery in Port Charlotte.
As always with Sue's columns, you learn more than just about the food at these places. You learn about the people behind the food. And oftentimes, when you learn about the people and what they persevered to get their eateries open, you want to eat there even more.
#5: Punta Gorda girl to compete in Miss Florida Teen USA
Here is a story I would have never guessed appearing in the Top Five. But perhaps that is because we rarely get to write such a story.
Jade Hernandez, a Charlotte High School senior, has been named Miss Punta Gorda Teen USA and was scheduled to compete in the Miss Florida Teen USA pageant. Here is the funny part -- she has never competed in a pageant before.
She is very involved in the community and is in the top 1% of her graduating class and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
