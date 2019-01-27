Less than half of people in a county-wide survey feel good about employment opportunities here, but that’s a lot better than it was in past years.
County commissioners used a recent citizen survey as a backdrop to their task of developing a budget by July. The board met with staff for a twice-yearly goal-setting workshop last week.
Many indicators remained high, such as 86 percent of the 420 respondents feel positive about the county as a place to live. That’s similar to prior survey years, and similar to nationwide results.
Most of the county’s survey numbers — both positive and negative — are similar to hundreds of other cities and counties nationwide that participate in the same survey, Budget Director Gordon Burger told commissioners. The few places where Charlotte County is more negative than others, he said, are in its views of the county’s kindergarten through grade 12 education, the county as a place to raise children, and most things related to public transportation, biking and walking.
The positive view of primary and secondary education dropped from 67 percent in the last survey in 2016 to 52 percent during the survey this fall.
“That’s a pretty dramatic drop,” Burger said.
Both the negative and positive rankings are related to the fact that the county has an exceptionally large number of older citizens, Burger said. For example, local schools are struggling to keep enrollment up as the population skews older and older, with fewer and fewer school-age children.
On the positive side, the county has an unusually good view of itself as a place to retire compared to other locations surveyed. And, drum roll please, Charlotte County is among the top four out of hundreds of surveyed cities or counties in the country for following local news — 94 percent, Burger said.
“We’re a unique county in that people still read the newspaper,” Burger said.
As for education, Commissioner Joe Tiseo complimented the voting public for its decision this fall to tax itself an extra millage point in property taxes dedicated to education for four years.
“That’s a bold move by tax-payers,” he said.
Commission Chris Constance said he wants to make sure that extra money makes a difference.
“Now you have this money, what are you going to do with this, and how are you going to benchmark it?” he asked.
He suggested that the county form a task force to evaluate the effect of the tax increase, and that a commissioner sit on the task force.
“We need to make sure they educate toward the work force needs,” he said of the school district, adding, “I’m tired of them working in their own little world.”
Reached for comment, School Board Chairman Bob Segur said there is already a citizen review committee made up of 11 people, that will start to meet in March. It will include rotating representatives of business, real estate, an accountant, the League of Women Voters, a student, and other business leaders. It will not include a commissioner.
“I don’t see them having a School Board member telling them how to spend their budget,” Segur said.
He also found the survey results misleading in suggesting that the public does not support schools.
“I find the survey suspect as 56 percent of voters supported the referendum,” he said.
Areas where the commission has authority include the push for affordable housing, post-secondary education, water quality and zoning.
On affordable housing, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he is worried that private sector developers may not be able to provide solutions, because they won’t be able to make a profit. He said communities may have to rely of government subsidies or incentives to encourage property owners to maintain affordable rental units.
Tiseo said increasing the volume of rental units may help lower the price of market rate apartments.
Commissioner Bill Truex reminded the board that developers of affordable housing will need a break on impact fees, which he estimated will reach $8.5 million.
“That’s something this board’s got to work on,” Truex said.
Some results puzzled commissioners. Why are people so down on code enforcement, Tiseo asked of the 39 percent positive rate. Do they want more enforcement or less?
“Yes,” joked Claire Jubb, director of Community Development.
“We get calls that we’re too strict, and that we’re not strict enough,” she said, referring to demands for action on things like tall grass and junk in the yard.
Tiseo said he wants the citizen view of that to improve, even though it’s not unusual.
Constance suggested that the best thing the county can do is keep improving its customer service, so that all employees treat even the biggest complainer in a positive manner.
