Sunny skies and low highs are expected for New Year’s Day, making for good backyard barbecue conditions in Southwest Florida.
“We are looking at a low of 51 and highs in the mid-70s,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Norman. “There might be some clouds but the day should mainly be sunny.”
This Tuesday afternoon should be mostly sunny with a high near 72.
For local fireworks enthusiasts, New Year’s Eve should be partly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees, but no rain is expected.
“After New Year’s Day, area residents are looking at a general warm up,” Norman said. “By Thursday, highs will be back in the low 80s and muggier.”
By the weekend, another cold front is forecast to move through the Southwest Florida region.
“With the weekend, there is another stronger cold front to move through,” Norman said. “Probably, there will be a little more rain with that and by Sunday we may not break out of the 70s (for the highs).”
There is a slight chance of showers Friday morning and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. that day with a high near 81.
Otherwise, it should be a breezy day with a south wind of 10 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.
Going into the weekend, there is a 30% chance of showers, making for a partly sunny Saturday with a high near 74 degrees.
Saturday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 52.
