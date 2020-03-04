NORTH PORT — Authorities are investigating the death of an infant in North Port, police reported Wednesday.
North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Rescue responded early Tuesday to a call about an unconscious 5-month-old child.
Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Minardi Street at 4:10 a.m. and administered CPR to the child.
"Unfortunately, the child could not be revived," North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said in a news release.
The child's mother told authorities she fell asleep breastfeeding and awoke to find the infant was not breathing, according to the news release.
Taylor distributed a nearly completely redacted report of the investigation, only revealing the time it happened, the block where it happened, and the fact a few photographs were taken by investigators at the scene.
The North Port Police Department is working with the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office to conclude this investigation.
The case remains open. Further details would not be revealed at this time, authorities said.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.