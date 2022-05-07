Mother's Day is the busiest time for regional florists, who said the activity lasts about a week, both before and the day after the holiday.
"Things are crazy here," a receptionist at Tulip's Flower Shop said Friday before she summoned owner Christina Bates.
"I am working long hours this week," Bates said.
She bought the business a year ago — it was founded in 1988.
Bates previously owned a Texas Montessori school, but said she semi-retired to do what she always dreamed of doing: owning a florist shop.
As phones rang, Bates had to dash off and work with staff in a back room creating floral arrangements.
She, like other local florist shop owners, are working into the late hours until today.
At the Gladrich Florist Shoppe in Port Charlotte, owner Vickie Sibley said she was a bit tired as she's been putting in long hours, sometimes working until midnight.
Sibley has owned the business for four years; she and Jennifer Dendinger design the arrangements.
Over at All Family Florist, Kim Bittner, who has owned the business for 15 years, said she is working at her dream job.
"I worked 18 years at Publix in the floral department and used my retirement to open my shop," she said.
Like Bates, Bittner said she has a passion for flowers and floral arranging.
"I'm here to make people happy," she said.
A fixture in the county since 1982, Port Charlotte Florist is now owned by the founders' daughter and son, Donna Cardenas and Dennis Gill.
Owners and staff members answered phones and scurrying about working.
"Mother's Day is the busiest time," employee Meghan Campbell said. "We stay (after closing hours) later at night."
Cardenas and Gill bought the business from their parents more than a decade ago.
Cardenas said trends in flower preferences have changed over the decades.
"Hydrangeas, lilies, and roses are the most popular now, but succulents are pretty popular, too," she said.
This Mother's Day, the shop will make some 3,000 deliveries and another 500 the day after.
"Flower orders have been up the last few years," Gill said.
Cardenas said the pandemic meant many people couldn't see one-another.
"There was an uptick," he said.
Some area flower shops have permanently closed because of websites that have cut into mom-and-pop shop profits.
Cardenas said anyone seeking flowers should look up the number of local shops and order directly.
If someone living in Florida wants to send flowers to Ohio, for instance, they can Google Ohio florist shops in the recipient's town.
The Society of American Florists' latest statistics show that Valentine's Day is the No. 1 holiday for florists and for floral purchases, second to Christmas/Hanukkah in dollars spent.
The society puts Mother's Day in third place.
Not all agreed with that assessment.
"Mother's Day arrangements are cheaper than the roses sent on Valentine's Day," Sibley said said. "Moms will like anything you send them."
The owners of the shops all said Mother's Day truly is the busiest.
"Everybody has a mom or knows one — wife, grandmother, godmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, or friend," Cardenas said. "But on Valentine's Day, not everyone has a lover."
