The Lemon Bay Historical Society will present a special Mother's Day Sing-Along to benefit the upkeep of the Historic Green Street Church Museum in Englewood.
The sing-along is set for 6 p.m. on Mother's Day, May 9 at the Englewood Methodist Church Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Pastor Don Burlock and Mary Lynn will lead. Pastor Don is an accomplished musician, playing organ, piano, accordion and alto horn. He and wife Mary Lynn have three children.
Face masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com.
