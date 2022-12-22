Charlotte Harbor School assistant principal Jon Arritt shakes hands with Punishers Motorcycle Club president, James "Duke" Ecker as the school's dean, Eliot Underhill, looks on. The club raised $8,100 for the school to be used for students needs and activities. In addition, the club delivered toys from Toys for Tots that were given out to students on December 21 by Santa.
Meadow Montane receives her gift from Santa - Biryin Butergeit and Mrs. Claus - Bridget Bloom.
Ciara Dudit-Daymon's gift bag is nearly as big as she is.
Christopher Parkosewich was one of some 150 students at Charlotte Harbor School who got a surprise visit from Santa, and presents, on Wednesday.
PORT CHARLOTTE - Santa came early to Charlotte Harbor School in the form of the Punishers Motorcycle Club, who gave a cash donation along with toys.
Principal Herb Bennett said this is the second year the club - which consists of retired and former military, law enforcement, and first responders - has held a fundraising event for the school.
This year, the club raised $8,100.
In addition, they brought a truck laden with toys from Toys for Tots.
Bennett said he was "elated with the amount" of the donation, which will go toward the students for individual and group needs and activities, including field trips.
"The Punishers do such a great job," he said. "We've kind of become teamed up with them."
Bennett said administrative assistant Maribel Jordan's husband belongs to the club. When she began to work at Charlotte Harbor School in August 2021, the club decided to help the school.
The Punishers helped the school last year when the pandemic disrupted Toys for Tots donations, he said.
"They stepped right in and came up with the toys," Bennett said.
Fast-forward to Wednesday. It was pajama day at Charlotte Harbor School, and teachers, aides and students alike donned their comfy gear to meet Santa, portrayed by Briyin Butgereit of New Life Church's Today Matters Mental Health ministry.
There are 150 students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 who attend Charlotte Harbor School, Bennett said.
And on Wednesday each class came into the gym to receive toys and gifts from Santa.
Punta Gorda Police Officer Joe Angelini was on hand to help with the festivities, as were the students' teachers and aides who helped some students go up to Santa to receive their gifts.
Maribel Jordan, who made the connection between the school and the Punishers, beamed as each student received their presents.
Helping Santa give out the gifts was Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Bridget Bloom, aquatics teacher and organizer of the event.
Bennett praised Bloom and the entire school's staff for pitching in to make the day one of joy and laughter for students.
Charlotte Harbor School is a school offering physical and occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, vision services, art and music, aquatics and vocational programs on and off campus.
