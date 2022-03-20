FHP.jpg
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

PORT CHARLOTTE -- A Port Charlotte man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on Chamberlain Boulevard early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 41-year-old man failed to negotiate a curve just south of Canora Drive, leaving the roadway and overturning in the grass around 2 a.m., a report stated.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital. He was not identified due to Marsy's Law.

