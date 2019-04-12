An Arcadia motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night in Port Charlotte.
Arkansas-based Nelson Michael, 64, was driving his Dodge Ram south on U.S. 41 north of Hancock Avenue. Motorcyclist Justin Mason, 22, was traveling north on U.S. 41, also north of Hancock Avenue.
Michael made a U-turn into the middle northbound lane of U.S. 41, and the front of Mason’s motorcycle collided with the rear of Michael’s truck, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Friday morning.
Mason, who was wearing a helmet, suffered critical injuries and was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to FHP.
No charges have been issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
FHP requests that any persons having information about this crash contact 239-344-1730 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477 to remain anonymous.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nathanial Davis Kruger, 26, 4300 block of Knollwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
• Richard Michael Gorman, 31, 2700 block of Rock Creek Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Kenneth Scot Johnson, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
• James Thomas Dethloff, 28, of Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $12,000.
• Michael Wayne Hayton, 36, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Juan Andres Alfaro-Perez, 52, 100 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: DUI and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $3,000.
• Jerry Wayne Jones, 46, 300 block of Hiram St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Joey Robert Doran, 28, 3000 block of Iverson St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Christopher Peter Forster, 48, 2400 block of Haven St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Brandon Deverne Aaron, 34, of Pembroke Pines. Charges: six underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
• Matthew Alexander Gough, 19, of Orlando. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Edgar Enrique Delahoz, 46, 4300 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer with violence, driving while license suspended second offense, two counts of violation of probation or community control, carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $29,000.
• Linda Patrece Deruiter, 19, 4200 block of Pinecone Terrace, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Darien Donyai Gentry, 25, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Devon Boyd, 18, 2000 block of Wheeling Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jamie Dixon, 51, 7500 block of Oxford Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine) and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Misha Turner, 19, 2400 block of Pickard Lane, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
- Compiled by Liz Hardaway and Tom Harmening
