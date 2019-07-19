PORT CHARLOTTE — A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash Friday that shutdown lanes of State Road 776 for several hours.
The crash near Charlotte Sports Park occurred around 4:30 p.m., along SR 776 at Tea Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
According to a news release Saturday morning from FHP, Matthew Dale Huffman, 56, of Rotonda West, was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson 48, and was not wearing a helmet.
Huffman was headed westbound in the inside lane, then entered the turn lane and continued westbound, striking a concrete curbed median, which caused Huffman to separate from the motorcycle, according to FHP.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced Friday westbound lanes on SR 776 in the area of Flamingo Road were shut down for several hours due to the crash.
Toxicology results are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.