MURDOCK - A day after being involved in a three-vehicle crash, a motorcyclist died at an area hospital.
The motorcyclist was only identified as a 20-year-old Port Charlotte man.
The wreck took place at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol on southbound U.S. 41 at Village Marketplace Drive.
The news release states a sports utility vehicle being driven by a 71-year-old Port Charlotte woman northbound in a left turn lane of Tamiami Trail/U.S. 41 near the Village Marketplace intersection.
The motorcyclist was southbound in the center lane of Tamiami Trail
The driver of the SUV turned left into the southbound lanes of U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail into the path of the motorcycle, the news release states.
The motorcycle collided with the SUV and the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from it.
He was initially transported to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers. He was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP.
The third vehicle involved was a stopped sports utility vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Port Charlotte woman with two young children inside. The car was damaged when a spare tire from the first SUV was detached and struck it, the report states.
The driver of the first SUV reported minor injuries. Nobody in the third vehicle was hurt, it states.
"The crash remains under investigation," authorities stated.
