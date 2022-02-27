North Port fatal crash

North Port police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Eager Street near Agress Avenue involving a motorcycle. The street has been closed down since the crash.

SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

NORTH PORT — Police were on the scene of a fatal crash on Eager Street involving a car and a motorcycle Sunday night.

Officials say the motorcycle operator was killed and an occupant of the car in the crash was flown by medical helicopter to a trauma center.

The crash happened near Agress Avenue, a few blocks north of Tamiami Trail, at about 6 p.m. The street has been closed down since the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments