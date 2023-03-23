Police lights

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A motorcyclist was killed late Wednesday in a crash along Edgewater Drive in Charlotte Harbor. 

According to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Punta Gorda man was riding a motorcycle eastbound about 10:38 p.m. on Edgewater Drive near Severin Road Southeast.


