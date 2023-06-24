Charlotte County policelights
SUN FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning while riding in Charlotte County, Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesman Todd Dunn said.

Lt. Greg Bueno, of Florida Highway Patrol, said his agency is investigating the "fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles on SR 776 (El Jobean Road) and Cornelius Boulevard."


   
